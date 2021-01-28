Make an Affordable Home Theater Upgrade with Vizio’s $70 2.0-Channel Soundbar

Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar | $70 | Amazon Best Buy Image : Andrew Hayward

Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar | $70 | Amazon, Best Buy



The Super Bowl won’t stream in 4K resolution or HDR this year because of pandemic-related production challenges, so making a frenzied pre-game TV upgrade might not seem as important this time around. Still, if you’re relying on your TV’s built-in speakers and want an affordable home theater upgrade that won’t break the bank, Vizio has a good option.

The Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar (SB2020n-G6M) offers an easy enhancement for $70, or $20 off the list price right now at either Amazon or Best Buy. It’s a compact model, so it won’t take up a ton of space, but you’re sure to get much fuller sound than your TV can deliver.

There are much more lavish soundbar and sound system options out there, obviously, but this one’s a sensible choice and a customer favorite with a 4.5-star review average at Amazon.