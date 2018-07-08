Are you going dairy-free but don’t want to give up your addiction to foamed milk and latte art? Califa Farms’ Barista Blend Almond Milk is specially formulated to be used in foaming and stretching for any of your espresso drinks. And, unlike soy milk, it won’t make your drink taste a little... funny. Right now, a 6-pack is just $15 (or $14 if you sign up for Subscribe & Save), which means it’s under $3 a bottle.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Make All Your Non-Dairy Latte Dreams Come True With This 6-Pack of Almond Milk
Are you going dairy-free but don’t want to give up your addiction to foamed milk and latte art? Califa Farms’ Barista Blend Almond Milk is specially formulated to be used in foaming and stretching for any of your espresso drinks. And, unlike soy milk, it won’t make your drink taste a little... funny. Right now, a 6-pack is just $15 (or $14 if you sign up for Subscribe & Save), which means it’s under $3 a bottle.