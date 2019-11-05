It's all consuming.
Make Alexa Your Passenger Seat Driver With the Echo Auto For $39

Eric Ravenscraft
Kinja Deals
210
Save
Amazon Echo Auto | $39 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Alexa can help you get things done without using your hands, and there’s nowhere that’s more helpful than in the car. With the Echo Auto, currently down to $39, you can add an Alexa-powered voice assistant to your car so you can play music, add items to your to-do list, or send messages to the Echo devices in your home without ever taking your hands off the steering wheel.

Eric Ravenscraft

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts