It's all consuming.
Make Action Movies *Boom* With a VIZIO V51-H6 Sound Bar System

VIZIO V51-H6 Sound Bar System | $200 | Best Buy
If your TV’s speakers just aren’t hitting the right way, may I suggest the VIZIO V51-H6 Sound Bar System? It’s $50 off, bringing the price down to $200, and includes one soundbar and two surround speakers, as well as a wireless subwoofer for some extra bass for when you’re watching Captain America: Civil War for the 5000th time since the pandemic started. Oh, that’s just me? Welp!

