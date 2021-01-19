Make Action Movies *Boom* With a VIZIO V51-H6 Sound Bar System

VIZIO V51-H6 Sound Bar System Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

VIZIO V51-H6 Sound Bar System | $200 | Best Buy



If your TV’s speakers just aren’t hitting the right way, may I suggest the VIZIO V51-H6 Sound Bar System? It’s $50 off, bringing the price down to $200, and includes one soundbar and two surround speakers, as well as a wireless subwoofer for some extra bass for when you’re watching Captain America: Civil War for the 5000th time since the pandemic started. Oh, that’s just me? Welp!