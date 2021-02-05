Make a Splash With Bio Bidet Attachment Savings at Amazon

Bio Bidet SlimEdge Bidet Toilet Attachment | $32 | Amazon

Bio Bidet SlimTwist Bidet Toilet Attachment | $35 | Amazon

If you’ve been curious about getting a bidet attachment for your toilet but didn’t want to splash out a lot of cash for that extra clean, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 13% off a pair of the popular Bio Bidet models, with the SlimEdge attachment selling for less than $32 and the SlimTwist attachment at just $35.

Both are easy-to-install, non-electric attachments to your current toilet, providing a cleaning blast of water while you’re finishing up. These two models seem largely identical, with the difference of an options dial on the SlimEdge and a more nuanced twist control on the SlimTwist. The discount isn’t huge on either model right now, but Bio Bidet’s devices are already well-priced and have strongly positive customer reviews.