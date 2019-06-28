Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Refurb UE Boom 2 (Twilight Magenta) | $78 | DailySteals | Use code KJBOOM2

Summer’s here which means, more time by the pool. Luckily for you beach-loving, music lovers the UE Boom 2 is the waterproof sequel for one of the best Bluetooth speakers of all time, and DailySteals has it marked down to $78. This UE speaker is water resistant, can pair via NFC and you can even make a stereo system with a second UE Boom. Make sure to use the promo code KJBOOM2 on checkout to see the discount.