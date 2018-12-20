Photo: Amazon

Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and today, you can save on a step-up model, with all the accessories you need to make a pitcher of your favorite drink, or a single serve smoothie to go.



The BL642 features Ninja’s Auto-iQ base, which combines pulsing, blending, and pausing to make the ideal texture for whatever it is you’re blending. The set includes a 72 ounce pitcher, plus three different sizes of single serve blending glasses that let you blend in and drink from the same vessel, which means fewer dirty dishes.

This thing usually sells in the $150-$200 range, and $100 is an all-time low by almost $30. It’s only available today though, so grab the deal before it gets pulverized.