If you have any inkling that you might be interested in 3D printing, these Monoprice deal is as good as it gets. Score their v2 entry-level mini printer for just $175 with promo code MINI25, while they last. Or, if you want a larger build area and much finer resolution (.02mm vs. .1mm), the Ultimate model is $220 off as well with promo code ULT220, bringing it down to $480.
Our deal researcher Corey is our resident 3D printing expert, and he had this to say about a similar Monoprice printer.
I own that. I think it is the best starter 3D printer available. Prints ABS, PLA, Copoly, and several other filaments. Expect to tweak it to get the results you want, but also expect more capabilities than its price warrants.