Believe it or not, you don’t have to suffer through a disorganized pots and pans cabinet. This rack is adjustable, so you can remove shelves to fit larger frying pans, and it’s just $17 with promo code 6IRPNCWM.

In addition to giving you easy to access to all the pans, not stacking your pans directly on top of each other will stop you from accidentally scratching them up, which makes this especially nice for nonstick pans.