Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Live your best life, and pawn off the mundane tasks of your life to a robot. And right now you can buy the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robot Vacuum for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

It has all the features you’d want in a robotic vacuum, including working with Alexa and Google Home, having an app, anti-drop sensors for stairs, and auto-return. Use the coupon code ECOVACSD601 and clip the $20 off coupon on the page to bring down the price to $160.