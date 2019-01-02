Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Keep the nostalgia party going with this big discount on Fuijifilm Instax refills.

If you’re not familiar, Instax cameras are Fujifilm’s cute, Polaroid throwbacks that quickly became a mainstay in corporate parties. (Your niece and/or aunt probably got one for Christmas.)

But like cameras of yore, they require film to keep them from entering the closet and never being used again. This $13 20-pack is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen and $9 less than what’s currently on Amazon.