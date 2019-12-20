Magnetically Mount Your Phone In Your Car, Thanks to Today's Gold Box

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
WizGear Car Mount Gold Box | Amazon
If you use your phone for directions and music selection, please get it off your lap and safely into a car mount. You can snag one of three magnetic car mounts for $10 and under during today’s WizGear Car Mount Gold Box on Amazon.
Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.
