Magnetically Mount Your Phone In Your Car, Thanks to Today's Gold Box

WizGear Car Mount Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

WizGear C ar Mount Gold Box | Amazon

If you use your phone for directions and music selection, please get it off your lap and safely into a car mount. You can snag one of three magnetic car mounts for $10 and under during today’s WizGear Car Mount Gold Box on Amazon.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.