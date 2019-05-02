Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Fried foods are bad for you, but these air fryer deals are good for your wallet (and also better for your health than foods fried in oil!): Magic Chef is taking 15% off two different air fryer models for our readers exclusively with code KINJA15. That means the 2.6 Quart Snack-Sized Compact Digital Air Fryer is down to $76, while the slightly larger 3.7 Quart Digital Air Fryer is going for $81. So go ahead and grab one for your kitchen before this discount burns out.