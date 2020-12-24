Mafia Definitive Edition for $25 is an Offer You Shouldn’t Refuse

Mafia Definitive Edition (PS4) | $25 | Amazon Best Buy

If the wonky release of Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t meeting your open-world needs and/or you want something more retro than futuristic, why not check out the recent Mafia Definitive Edition? It massively overhauls a 2002 game with beautiful new graphics and enhanced play mechanics, as you rise through the ranks of the criminal u nderworld.

As Kotaku’s Zack Zwiezen writes, it’s a great remake of an admittedly awkward original game:

“Mafia Definitive Edition is a fantastic remake of an old and creaky game that barely deviates from the original’s story or gameplay, allowing old fans to re-experience a game they already love with amazing visuals and tighter combat. And for those who want to play the original Mafia game for the first time, this is now the best way to do so.”

Grab it now for $15 off on PlayStation 4 (Amazon, Best Buy) or Xbox One (Amazon, Best Buy).