The Sopranos Family Cookbook | $15 | Amazon

The Sopranos has taken on a new life for a new generation. With us all cooped up in our homes for over a year, Millennials and Gen Z are finally watching the HBO serial drama which took our parents by storm. So what’s better than combining it with everyone’s other favorite quarantine hobby—cooking. This The Sopranos cookbook is supposedly compiled by Tony’s longtime best friend, professional chef, and owner of the restaurant Vesuvio—Artie Bucco. Not only is this book filled with delicious Italian recipes, but it also has excerpts written by characters from the show like a class essay from AJ on why he likes food and Christopher Moltisanti’s Top Ten Mob Movie Food Scenes. It also gives you to portions for Carmela’s ziti al forno whether you are cooking for 4 or for 50. Outstanding.