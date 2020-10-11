Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
Madden NFL 21 and NBA 2K21 Are Both $20 Off Right Now

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsVideo Game Deals
Madden NFL 21 | $40 | Amazon NBA 2K21 | $40 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Madden NFL 21 | $40 | Amazon

NBA 2K21 | $40 | Amazon

Sports games aren’t really my thing, but if they’re yours you can get a fantastic deal on two recent installments to iconic franchises this weekend.

Madden NFL 21 and NBA 2K21 are both $20 off on Amazon right now. For the most part, the sale seems to apply to physical copies but it is applied across all platforms and you can get the same deal for a PC code for NBA 2K21.

Why not grab them both so you’re set for the next rainy weekend in?

