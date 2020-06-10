It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Macy's Summer Family and Friends Sale Gives You up to 30% off Sitewide

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Up to 30% off Sitewide Sale | Macy’s | Use Code FRIEND

It’s time for another one of Macy’s ‘Friends and Family’ sales. Starting today grab up to 30% on almost everything on the site with the code FRIEND. There are a few exclusions on certain brands but this does work on most items already on sale.

There are deep discounts in the bed and bath section with top-selling sheet sets from Charter Club going for $50, they’re normally $120. This customer-favorite leather satchel from Fossil is $125 in this sale. These Calvin Klein sneakers shake out to just $63. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade a few kitchen appliances this is a great time to do so. This Cuisinart food processor is now $40. Take your time to go through the site and find just what you need, you’ve over a week to do so.

Free shipping on orders over $25 and this sale runs until June 21.

