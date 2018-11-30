Photo: Macy’s

Macy’s wants to be more to you than just the store in Miracle on 34th Street and the sponsor of Thanksgiving’s most iconic entertainment. So they’ve decided to label you and me and everyone we know as their “friends and family” and offer us a 30% discount sitewide via coupon code FRIEND (except in certain departments, where it’s only 10%, or 15%, or 25%).



There are a bunch of annoying exclusions, so it may take some trial and error to figure out where the best savings lie, but isn’t the thrill of the hunt one of the reasons humans love shopping? Yeah, Macy’s could have done better, but they’re trying, okay? They just want to be part of your life.

