Holiday 2020

Macy's Fires up Early Black Friday Deals With $8 Countertop Kitchen Appliances, After Rebate

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker | $8 After Rebate | Macy’s
Bella Nonstick Electric Griddle | $8 After Rebate | Macy’s
Bella Stainless Steel Toaster Oven | $8 After Rebate | Macy’s
Bella Nonstick Electric Panini Grill | $8 After Rebate | Macy’s
Bella 13330 Rocket Blender Set | $8 After Rebate | Macy’s
Bella Round Nonstick Electric Skillet | $8 After Rebate | Macy’s
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Holiday 2020
Macy’s is ringing in the season a little earlier this year, kicking things off with a sale on Bella small kitchen appliances bound to relieve your wallet of any unwanted stress in the holiday shopping months. Make waffles with your swamp-residing ogre friend in this stainless steel waffle iron for 55% off the list price, then save even more when you fill out the form under the Special Offers tab and mail it in to claim your rebate—fear not, Nathan for You fans, you won’t have to climb to the top of a mountain to secure this prize.

In fact, if you wanted, you could revamp your entire kitchen for just $48, assuming you’re game to send in a sextet of forms. Level up your breakfast game with a 10.5 x 20" nonstick electric griddle, keep your bread nice and toasty with a four-slice stainless steel convection oven, improve your work-from-home lunches with an electric panini grill, drink your fruits and veggies with a 12-piece 13330 Rocket blender set, and whip up something quick for dinner with a 12" round nonstick electric skillet. However casual your cooking, however tight your budget, Macy’s is bringing the heat with the kitchenware to beat.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

