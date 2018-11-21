Image: MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics rarely go on sale, but it’s even more rare to see a sitewide discount like the one happening now. MAC is offering 25% off all orders, plus free shipping, if you join their reward program, MAC Select (it’s free to sign up). So stock up on everything from foundation to lipstick to gift-worthy palettes, and prepare for the imminent MAC attack arriving soon at your mailbox.

