Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
MAC Cosmetics Is Having a Rare 25% Off Sitewide Sale
MAC Cosmetics rarely go on sale, but it’s even more rare to see a sitewide discount like the one happening now. MAC is offering 25% off all orders, plus free shipping, if you join their reward program, MAC Select (it’s free to sign up). So stock up on everything from foundation to lipstick to gift-worthy palettes, and prepare for the imminent MAC attack arriving soon at your mailbox.