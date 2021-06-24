M-Morty. I've Turned Ourselves Into a Rubik's Cube Morty. People Can B-Buy Us for Only *Burrrrp* $13 on Amazon Dot Com.

Rick and Morty Rubik’s Cube Graphic : Amazon

Rick and Morty Rubik’s Cube | $13 | Amazon

In the long list of ever expanding Rick and Morty licensed merch, we now have a cool Rubik’s Cube to play with for only $13. Featuring the faces of some of your favorite Rick and Morty characters, Rick, Morty, Pickle Rick, Squanchy, Birdperson, and Mr. Meeseeks. How can both Rick and Pickle Rick be on this? They’re one character. This is an important question that I’m sure the writers of the show won’t mind me tagging them all o n Twitter to ask about. They’d probably really appreciate me pointing out this logical oversight that breaks the show.