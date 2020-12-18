Luxury and Comfort Can Be Yours Thanks to Crane & Canopy's Sleep Set, Now Just $77

Layla Pajama Sleep Set Crane & Canopy | Use Code KINJAPJS Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Layla Pajama Sleep Set | $77 | Crane & Canopy | Use Code KINJAPJS



Super comfy PJs are always needed and if you’re thinking of gifting that glorious present then we’d like to recommend Crane & Canopy. Their Layla Pajama Sleep Set is 40% when you use the code KINJAPJS. This deal runs until December 21 but make a thoughtful and classy offering.

If you’re familiar with the brand you know luxury is their game and that’s in everything they do from bath to bedding and even to PJs. There is something very retro about a matching pajama set like this, especially with the classic contrast piping. Getting these monogrammed absolutely adds a layer of prep and chicness. They’re soft, f eel stretchy, and above all are relaxed to get a great night’s sleep. They come in three colors light grey, navy, and black. And t his two-piece set is a rayon blend and runs in extra small to extra large.

This will ship for $16 but make a glamourous gift for the holidays.