It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.
Holiday 2020

Luxury and Comfort Can Be Yours Thanks to Crane & Canopy's Sleep Set, Now Just $77

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCrane & Canopy Dealsholiday 2020
Layla Pajama Sleep Set | $77 | Crane & Canopy | Use Code KINJAPJS
Holiday 2020
Layla Pajama Sleep Set | $77 | Crane & Canopy | Use Code KINJAPJS

Super comfy PJs are always needed and if you’re thinking of gifting that glorious present then we’d like to recommend Crane & Canopy. Their Layla Pajama Sleep Set is 40% when you use the code KINJAPJS. This deal runs until December 21 but make a thoughtful and classy offering.

If you’re familiar with the brand you know luxury is their game and that’s in everything they do from bath to bedding and even to PJs. There is something very retro about a matching pajama set like this, especially with the classic contrast piping. Getting these monogrammed absolutely adds a layer of prep and chicness. They’re soft, feel stretchy, and above all are relaxed to get a great night’s sleep. They come in three colors light grey, navy, and black. And this two-piece set is a rayon blend and runs in extra small to extra large.

This will ship for $16 but make a glamourous gift for the holidays.

