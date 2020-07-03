Luminate Dark Pantries and Garage Corners With $15 Motion Activated Light Strips

2-Pack: Bright Basics Motion Activated Light Bar Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

2-Pack: Bright Basics Motion Activated Light Bar | $15 | Meh

Where I live, there’s a pantry no one uses. That’s because, aside from some of the questionable decisions about the construction of the house, it’s dark as hell and there’s no light to see anything. But these light bars are a pretty good solution to... well, one of my problems.

These simple bars are motion activated, so I open the pantry door and BAM! Let there be light. They seem pretty helpful for any place you need extra light, like certain parts of your garage or a hallway where there isn’t a proper overhead light. Whatever you need it for, you can grab two of them (batteries included!) for just $15 at Meh.

