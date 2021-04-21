Luigi is in Charge Now, So Pre-Order the New LEGO Luigi Set

LEGO Luigi Starter Course Image : Amazon

Oh yeah, weegee time. Mario has departed from this Earth as of April 1, so it’s time for Luigi to take charge. With the iconic Italian dead and gone, it’s going to be the Year of Luigi every year from here on out. Want proof? Look no further than the new LEGO Luigi starter course, which is dropping this August. Like the main LEGO Mario kit, this comes with all the basics you need to build your first course. The only difference is that it includes a living Mario brother instead of a dead one. You can pre-order it now for $60, so open up your wallet if you’re ready to usher in the age of Luigi.