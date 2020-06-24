LucidSound's LS31 Wireless Gaming Headset is $75 Refurbished, Mint Condition Guaranteed

LucidSound LS31 Gaming Headphones (Refurbished, Mint Condition) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

LucidSound LS31 Gaming Headphones (Refurbished, Mint Condition) | $75 | Back Market

Today, you can score a massive discount on a pair of LucidSound’s LS31 wireless gaming headphones at Back Market, where a refurbished pair in mint condition is going for $75. These normally retail for $150 and hover around $100 on a good day, so you’re getting a good deal here. Here’s what the refurbishing company says about their condition:

100% Functionality. Mint or like-new condition. Little to no signs of use or wear.

The headphones feature lag-free connectivity with PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and can be used with almost anything else via 3.5mm. You’ll get big sound with dual 50mm drivers, and it supports full surround sound on Xbox One. The aluminum frame makes it a light fit and some added sex appeal, and with a detachable noise-cancelling detachable boom microphone, you shouldn’t get any crazy echo complaints when you’re laughing it up in party chart.

Don’t forget that Back Market products come with a 12-month warranty, and you’ll have 30 days to get a complete refund if anything goes wrong.