It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

LucidSound's LS31 Wireless Gaming Headset is $75 Refurbished, Mint Condition Guaranteed

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsLucidSoundLucidSound Deals
437
2
Save
LucidSound LS31 Gaming Headphones (Refurbished, Mint Condition) | $75 | Back Market
LucidSound LS31 Gaming Headphones (Refurbished, Mint Condition) | $75 | Back Market
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LucidSound LS31 Gaming Headphones (Refurbished, Mint Condition) | $75 | Back Market

Advertisement

Today, you can score a massive discount on a pair of LucidSound’s LS31 wireless gaming headphones at Back Market, where a refurbished pair in mint condition is going for $75. These normally retail for $150 and hover around $100 on a good day, so you’re getting a good deal here. Here’s what the refurbishing company says about their condition:

100% Functionality. Mint or like-new condition. Little to no signs of use or wear.

Advertisement

The headphones feature lag-free connectivity with PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and can be used with almost anything else via 3.5mm. You’ll get big sound with dual 50mm drivers, and it supports full surround sound on Xbox One. The aluminum frame makes it a light fit and some added sex appeal, and with a detachable noise-cancelling detachable boom microphone, you shouldn’t get any crazy echo complaints when you’re laughing it up in party chart.

Don’t forget that Back Market products come with a 12-month warranty, and you’ll have 30 days to get a complete refund if anything goes wrong.

G/O Media may get a commission
Add 256GB of Samsung MicroSD Storage to Your Switch, Smartphone, and More for $34
Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Card
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Remodel Your Home With Wayfair's Sales of the Day

Aukey's Travel Tripod Can Become a Monopod on Command, Now Just $50

Who's That Knocking at Your Window? Find Out With a $29 Motion Security Light

It's Hot Outside, Here's a Tower Fan