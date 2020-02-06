It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Love Yourself And Your Nails With This Hella-Cheap Grooming Kit

Ignacia Fulcher
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.5K
Save
Nail Clipper Set | $6 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nail Clipper Set | $6 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page

Listen, everyone has nails and those nails must be maintained. With these cheap $6 pair of nail and toenail clippers, you can kiss those jagged edges goodbye. They’re made with stainless steel, so you know they’ll last forever, plus they come in a cute little travel case, which is perfect when you’re on-the-go! Make sure to grab em’ before they’re all gone. Just make sure to click on the coupon before you add it to your cart!

Advertisement
Ignacia Fulcher

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Wednesday's Best Deals: REI Winter Clearance, RAVPower Chargers, Harley Quinn Funko, and More

Make This Valentine's Day The Most Pleasurable Yet With Bellesa Boutique’s Huge Site-Wide Sale

REI's Winter Clearance Sale Can Save Adventurers Up to 50% on Gear

Never Get A Kink In Your Neck Again With This Dope Travel Pillow