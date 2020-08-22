Love Retro Gaming? Woot's Video Game Blowout Can Help You Fill Holes in Your Collection

Video Game Blowout Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

It’s not often that you get to see some good deals on retro games. After all, when older titles stop being made and bit rot starts setting in, “retro game sale” makes you think someone is trying to pawn off carts that no longer work, or on their way out. But that’s not the case with Woot’s Video Game Blowout sale.

From now until September 30th, you can save big on all sorts of retro games and gear to help fill in your collection . You have games from pretty much every generation starting from the NES and up. Not only that, but you can pick up some older consoles and controllers too! Need a new set of Wii Rem otes? Woot has you covered! All of these items are refurbished, meaning that you don’t need to worry about them not working. Woot is really doing some great work refurbishing these games and consoles and selling them at a nice discount, compared to eBay prices.

This sale even has some rarer games on offer, which is a pleasant surprise even if the initial sticker price may shock you. Yes, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year might be $90, but go take a look around elsewhere and find a copy of the game that’s guaranteed to work and has a 90-day warranty for around the same price. Yeah, you might find something, or you can save time and frustration and just grab it from Woot.

Keep your eyes peeled, as we’ll be highlighting some of Woot’s Video Game Blowout deals during the next few days. But if you see something you want, don’t delay—these items are known to sell out pretty fast!