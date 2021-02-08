It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Self-Love Week

Love On Yourself With Lelo's Valentine's Day Sale

ignacia
Ignacia
118
Save
LELO Valentine’s Day Sale 80% Off | LELO LELO Sila | $135 | LELO LELO Ina Wave | $135 | LELO
LELO Valentine’s Day Sale 80% Off | LELO
LELO Sila | $135 | LELO
LELO Ina Wave | $135 | LELO
Self-Love WeekSelf-Love WeekSelf-Love Week is brought to you by Lelo. Click here to save up to 80% on sex toys from the world's leading brand.
PrevNextView All

LELO Valentine’s Day Sale 80% Off | LELO

LELO Sila | $135 | LELO

LELO Ina Wave | $135 | LELO

Hey hey, for a short time, LELO is having a Valentine’s Day sale on their sex toys. You’ll get up to 80% off select sex toys, and they’ve even separated their site into 20%, 25%, and 50% categories for you to get the most savings on the items you would most like to take you to orgasmic bliss. The best options to do that, in my humble opinion, would be the LELO Sila, a soft and sensitive pulsating clit stimulator, as well as the Ina Wave, a rabbit vibrator for both g-spot and clitoral action...at the same time. They’re both $135 after discounts of 20% and 25%! I don’t know what you’re waiting for, orgasms are just a couple of clicks away!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter