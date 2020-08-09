It's all consuming.
Love Harley Quinn? Then You'll Love ComiXology's Latest Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Harley Quinn Sale | ComiXology
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
It’s been a bit since we talked comics together, hasn’t it? Well, this is one sale that can’t be missed! Until the 10th, you can save on comics starring Harley Quinn, the popular sidekick/lover/hater to The Joker. This is a huge sale, offering discounts on all of the characters arcs, from classic Quinn to totally-has-the-hots-for-Poison-Ivy Quinn to Birds of Prey Quinn. There’s even the weird Archie cross-over comics in this sale, which I didn’t know existed until now. Omnibuses are $6, while individual issues are just $1, so you can grab and fill in pieces of your collection if you’re missing out! You need to hurry, though, because this sale ends at the end of the day Monday. Don’t think on which ones you want for too long!

