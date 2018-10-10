Image: Zach Custer (Nordstrom Rack)

At a time where staying in is valued as much as going out, PJ Salvage is making it even more desirable with comfortable, contemporary nightwear. Almost everything in Nordstrom Rack’s flash sale of PJ Salvage is at least 50% off. Choose from a large collection of items that includes, obviously, pajama pants and tops, as well as robes, underwear, and bras, starting from $17.

