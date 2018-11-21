Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

It’s okay to admit that you’re too old to sit comfortably on the floor. You’ve done your time, and now you deserve better. The Crew Furniture Classic Video Rocker, $25, will keep you close to the action (board games? video games? reindeer games?) while giving your ancient bones a break. Or, if you’re really popular, you can get the X Rocker Dual Commander Gaming Chair and always have room for a friend to sit with you. It’s a little more spendy at $149 (though you can save $4 if you want to deal with in-store pickup), but it does come with two built-in speakers and a subwoofer. Luxurious!

