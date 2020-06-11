It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Lounge for Less With This Portable Sofa From Lamzac

Sheilah Villari
2-Pack Inflatable Air Loungers | $29 | SideDeal
As we venture back into the wilderness as easy to set up and comfy spot to crash is key. These Lamzac loungers by Fatboy might just be it. SideDeal is giving you two for $29, that’s 68% off their original price.

The portable sofa is ideal for camping, hanging by the pool, chilling on the beach, or even cozying up to the tv in the living room. Lamzac pledges the set up is a cinch and both silly and fun to do. Run back and forth to fill the chambers with air, roll up the open side, then clip the ends together. Simples! It’s durable to weather all terrain and large enough to fit two people comfortably on just one. This is sure to become an essential part of all your outdoor excursions.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

