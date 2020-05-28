It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleApparel

Lounge Around the House Repping Your Favorite Websites: Our Logo'd Up Sweatpants Are 10% Off

The Inventory Staff
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
64
Save
10% off Sweatpant Joggers | Kotaku, Jezebel, The A.V. Club, and More
10% off Sweatpant Joggers | Kotaku, Jezebel, The A.V. Club, and More
Graphic: The Inventory

10% off Sweatpant Joggers | Kotaku, Jezebel, The A.V. Club, and More

Tired of working from bed in JEANS!? Our sister sites are running a promotion on sweatpants joggers with their names on ‘em. Chill out, work out, lie down—whatever—in a pair of our comfiest sweats. Now 10% off courtesy of Kinja Deals, you can have them delivered straight to your door for $29 (coupon applied at checkout). That’s right, you don’t even have to stop reading our blogs to leave the house. Just grab the box, take it inside, open it up, (finally) put on some pants, and keep scrolling ad infinitum.

Advertisement

Made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester pre-shrunk fleece, our sweatpants come in sizes ranging from Small to 2XL. An elastic waistband and drawstring help to give your legs some breathing room while the tapered legs make them perfect for running or, you know, NOT. They’ve got side pockets, too, so you never have to leave your phone behind. You can take home any pair of our branded sweatpant joggers in one of four colors: Black, Black Heather, J. Navy, and Athletic Heather.

Advertisement

Here’s where you can buy a pair (or 10) for yourself:

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Mosey into Blackwater in Style on Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC, Now Just $36

Wednesday's Best Deals: Kingston SSD, BBoutique Giveaway, Room Purifier, Sun Care Product Sale, Le Creuset Stockpot, and More

Today’s Best Android Phones, From Economical to Extravagant

Get Five Two-Way Radios for $95 Before the Zombie Outbreak Hits