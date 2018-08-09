30% off select items | Lou &Grey
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Lou & Grey used to be a humble section of Ann Taylor that has now exploded into its own great brand. I’ve written about how much I love the brand, and right now they’re giving you a 30% off select summer favorites, plus free shipping. There’s a lot to choose from (82 items to be exact) so it’s gonna be hard not to fill your cart with many, many things.