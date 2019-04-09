It’s your lucky day. Nordstrom Rack is marking down a whole lot of Lucky Brand apparel for men and women. For the guys, there’s denim aplenty up for grabs, along with several packs of boxers, while the ladies can score tons of marked-down tops, jackets, dresses, and jeans. Shop now, before you luck (and these great prices) run out.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Lots of Lucky Brand Clothes Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack
It’s your lucky day. Nordstrom Rack is marking down a whole lot of Lucky Brand apparel for men and women. For the guys, there’s denim aplenty up for grabs, along with several packs of boxers, while the ladies can score tons of marked-down tops, jackets, dresses, and jeans. Shop now, before you luck (and these great prices) run out.