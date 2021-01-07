Lost a Tweezer in Your Time of Need, Never Again With This Four Pack

4 Pack Tweezer Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

4 Pack Tweezer Set | $8 | Amazon Gold Box



Oh, the number of times I’ve either lost a tweezer or had no idea where one was. If you’re like me and you’ve had that $20 salon tweezer disappear it might be time to snag a few for a lot less. Tweezers are little tools that do such a big job. If you’ve had them go missing there is a panic that sets in because I will not leave the house with messy brows. This professional precision tweezer pack is just $8 and comes with a case to never misplace them again.

You’ll get four professional-grade tweezers for all your needs. Tame an unruly brow and make two of them, pluck an errant nose hair, grasp that ingrown strand, and pull a little piece of glass from your foot. These belong in your makeup bag and first aid kit. And remember precious tweezers aren’t just for beauty, they are great assistants in fixing jewelry, craft working, and even opening electronics. Made of durable stainless steel they can withstand many tasks, plus they come in a cute little travel bag. Just put them in an easy-to-access spot you’ll be able to recall. Medicine cabinet?

Free shipping for Prime members.

