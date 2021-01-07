It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Lost a Tweezer in Your Time of Need, Never Again With This Four Pack

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
157
Save
4 Pack Tweezer Set | $8 | Amazon Gold Box
4 Pack Tweezer Set | $8 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

4 Pack Tweezer Set | $8 | Amazon Gold Box

Oh, the number of times I’ve either lost a tweezer or had no idea where one was. If you’re like me and you’ve had that $20 salon tweezer disappear it might be time to snag a few for a lot less. Tweezers are little tools that do such a big job. If you’ve had them go missing there is a panic that sets in because I will not leave the house with messy brows. This professional precision tweezer pack is just $8 and comes with a case to never misplace them again.

You’ll get four professional-grade tweezers for all your needs. Tame an unruly brow and make two of them, pluck an errant nose hair, grasp that ingrown strand, and pull a little piece of glass from your foot. These belong in your makeup bag and first aid kit. And remember precious tweezers aren’t just for beauty, they are great assistants in fixing jewelry, craft working, and even opening electronics. Made of durable stainless steel they can withstand many tasks, plus they come in a cute little travel bag. Just put them in an easy-to-access spot you’ll be able to recall. Medicine cabinet?

Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
RAVPower MagSafe Charger
RAVPower MagSafe Charger
Use the promo code KJEH28AR
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter