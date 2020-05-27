It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Lose Yourself In Virtual Worlds: Sony's PlayStation VR Starter Pack Bundle Has Dropped to $206

Gabe Carey
PlayStation VR Starter Pack (PS4) | $206 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Since its projected renaissance in the early 2010s, VR gaming has remained niche. Save for a few exceptions (see: Beat Saber), you wouldn’t be mistaken to think the prohibitive costs of the headsets themselves might have something to do with their sluggish adoption compared to traditional consoles. Sony’s PlayStation VR headset, then, is something of an outlier considering it sold over 5 million units over the course of three years.

Although it’s still by and large the best selling VR headset on the market, PlayStation VR has undergone sizable price cuts, the latest of which brings its “Starter Pack” launch bundle down to $206. Hence the name, you’ll have everything you need to immerse yourself in full 3D worlds out of the box: a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation camera, and a copy of PlayStation VR Worlds, a proof-of-concept tech demo compilation that takes you through space, the ocean, and most terrifying of all, London.

The next major release for PlayStation VR is Marvel’s Iron Man VR, set to launch on July 3. You can shop the whole catalog of PS VR games and accessories over at Amazon before making your decision. Don’t take too much time, though, as the price could bounce back to its formative $246 tag before long.

