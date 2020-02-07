Looking For A Dope Pair Of Headphones? Check Out Today's Gold Box



Audio Technica Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Audio Technica Gold Box | Amazon



If you’re looking for a decent pair of over-the-ear headphones, you’ll love today’s Gold Box. Audio Technica headphones are 27%, bringing the price down from $$169 to $124. These headphones have great, comfortable, swiveling earmuffs and are known for their good audio quality. Make sure to grab a pair before they sell out! As a reminder, this a Gold Box sale, so this price will only last for the day and while supplies last.