If you want to save money on Apple’s top-of-the-line MacBooks Pros, going refurbished is a tempting path, but a tad tricky. Consider today’s markdowns from Amazon.

Right now, mid-2017 13-inch MacBook Pros are hundreds of dollars cheaper than their Apple-certified counterparts on Amazon. For instance, this Intel Core i5 powered laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is $200 cheaper than a similar model on Apple’s official Refurbished storefront.

Here’s where it gets a little complicated: Amazon renewed products aren’t Apple-certified (so you won’t get help from Apple in case something goes wrong), may arrive with third-party accessories, and come with a paltry 90-day warranty.

You have the option of adding 3- or 4-year plan from SquareTrade, which covers “drops, spills, accidents, liquid damage, plus mechanical and electrical failures during normal use” and lasts 2 years longer than what comes with the MacBook.