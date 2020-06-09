It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Lookfantastic Is Giving You 20% off Self-Tanners for Glowing Features Minus the Sun Burn

Sheilah Villari
20% Off Self Tanners | Lookfantastic | Use Code SELFTAN20
20% Off Self Tanners | Lookfantastic | Use Code SELFTAN20
20% Off Self Tanners | Lookfantastic | Use Code SELFTAN20

If you’ve been following our deals for awhile you know we are big fans of sunscreen and protecting your beautiful faces from UV damage. But that doesn’t me we aren’t fans of a glowy look. Starting today grab 20% off self-tanners at Lookfantastic with the code SELFTAN20.

Self-tanners usually come into play when you have an event you’d like to have a little color at, and considering we’ve probably spent more time inside this year than others they’re probably going to be a popular item. If you want a sun-kissed glimmer on just your face this mist from St. Tropez is one of Lookfantastic’s best-reviewed tanners. The company also has one of the best selling gradual tanning lotions, the watermelon lotion develops in seventy-two hours and boasts a natural look without nasty streaks. If you’re in the market for just a hint of color Body Glow has a moisturizer that adds a subtle sunny glimmer to your look.

Free shipping on orders over $30 and this deal runs until June 16.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

