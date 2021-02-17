It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPhotography

Look Your Best With a Selfie Ring Light, Only $39

ignacia
Ignacia
72
Save
Vivitar 12&quot; Selfie Ring Light Kit | $39 | MorningSave
Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit | $39 | MorningSave
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit | $39 | MorningSave

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your selfies and YouTube tutorials, look no further than this Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit . It’s only $39 and has three different light temperatures to really get your skin tone to shine, as well as interchangeable colors for maximum effect. It can easily fit your iPhone or Andriod phone and allows you to wirelessly take photos that are perfect for your angles. Grab it before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter