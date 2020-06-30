Look Sharp All Summer Long With up 75% off Sitewide at JACHS NY

Photo : JACHS NY

Traditionally July 4 is a killer sale time, even if we aren’t headed to massive barbeques or going to see fireworks, our style shouldn’t suffer. JACHS NY knows this, which is why they’re offering up 75% off sitewide with the code JLY4. There’s free shipping for orders over $100. Otherwise, all other orders are shipped for $8. If something doesn’t fit just right, they’re still honoring free returns, too.

Advertisement

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

67 of these slick cotton shirts are now discounted and most are just $14. They run the gamut in color and pattern but the classics like navy, grey, and black are featured as well. I’m partial to this Tiger King number pictured in the middle.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The muted camo print on these lightweight cotton/linen shorts will make ‘em easy to pair with your favorite tees or tanks. These shorts are comfy with a classic drawstring made for lounging on a humid afternoon.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I love a Henley. It’s such a great look on all guys. Effortless and sleek, this sale has them in every color you could think up, in both long sleeve and short sleeve variations. That sleeve option makes them ideal for layering, so you’ll be cozy next to the fire pit on cool nights. Honestly, every guy needs a grey Henley in their wardrobe, and now is the time to grab one for yourself.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

One of JACHS’ best selling items, and it’s easy to see why. Again, the color selection is vast so if you’re opting for business casual, the traditional khaki is there. But if you’re feeling a little flashy, so are this light red Bowie pair. These speak to me, as I can see them sharply coordinated with a blazer, button-down, and topsiders. It’s preppy look for sure, but a classy one nevertheless.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This dark wash three-button polo will fit right in with any of the chinos above and a nice fitted pair of jeans. Made from an ultra-soft suede cotton fabric that’s easy to launder, it won’t lose its lushness after a few spins in the wash.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

JACHS just does staple pieces so well. Again, the oxfords are beautifully structured, and there are thirteen designs on sale. Everyone needs a good plaid shirt in their arsenal. You need a crisp white one too, order that one now for $37.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Have a little fun with your summer ensembles, if the buttons up didn’t grab you these shorts might spark your fancy to be a little more adventurous. You can, in fact, be business up top in a plain color tee and party on the bottom with the burgundy printed twill shorts or any other bold pattern in the collection.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A laid back comfy tee. If you’re still working from home and have zero Z oom calls, just fill your closet with these. You’ll definitely want a nice white one to keep that sharp look you’re going for up, especially with black jeans. Throw your moto jacket on over it and you are good to go anywhere, T-bird.

