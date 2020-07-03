Look Mighty Glorious in a Plus Size Swimsuit for a Fantastic Price

Photo : Unsplash

What would summer be without the perfect swimsuit? Plus size swimwear has come a long way in the last five years and the options are abundant. I can’t help myself, when there is a good sale, I always look at the swimsuits first! This week there is a load of fantastic sales everywhere so I’ve rounded up some of the best-priced swimwear for you to choose from. Headed to the lake? There’s a swimsuit for that. Lounging in the backyard? A bikini would be perfect for that too!

Modcloth offers a unique retro style that versatile yet so chic. This swimsuit’s feminine throwback style fits right into your wardrobe and gives you a little pop with the red cherry print.

I love the wide, adjustable straps so you can be sure the straps don’t keep falling off your shoulders, plus they’re easily crisscrossed if you prefer. The underside is supportive and gives you sun protection of 50 SPF. Available in sizes Size XS - 4X.

Torrid is the tried and true plus size staple brand in every plus-size person’s closet. If you’re looking for the perfect cute one-piece swimsuit for long-distance swimming, laps, or just for lounging, this is the one. The tropical print is paired with a beautiful mesh illusion neckline and wireless lined cups. The straps are adjustable so you’ll get the perfect fit. A classic suit that will become one of your summer favorites. Available in sizes 10-30.

Amazon has some great swimsuit options for the budget-conscious buyer. I’ve always wanted a suit like this one which crisscrosses across your belly and ties in the back. Combine that with yellow? You have an irresistible combination. This suit is extremely well grated, with 4.6 out of 5 stars and 160 reviews. You can get this beauty in seven different colors and in sizes XL-4X.

Polkadot really is one of my favorite prints. Even in black and white, it seems like polka dots add a dash of excitement and fun. This beauty is high waisted, with adjustable straps and cute tie detail. The long line bra and underwire offer great support so you can have fun and be secure. Sizes 10 - 24 available.

A one-shoulder one piece? Yes, please. I have to admit, I have a love affair with leopard. The leopard print gives an instant sexy edge to a rather simple classy suit. Overlayed with mesh, you have non-wired padded cups for a comfortable fit. If you’re feeling daring, the should step can be removed for a true one-shoulder look, or kept on for a more secure fit. Available in sizes 8-24.

Do you have a black swimsuit bottom just hanging out at the back of your closet? Maybe it’s one of your old boring black suits you can’t seem to get rid of. Repurpose it with this stunning summery printed tankini top. The billowy strapless Target look is perfect for any summertime occasion and can even be worn as a top. Available in sizes 1X - 3X.