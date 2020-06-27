Look Like You Stepped Out of the 90's With This $6 Apple Watch Scrunchy Wristband

Cloth Elastic Scrunchy Apple Watch Band T9J4HKUJ and clip coupon Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Cloth Elastic Scrunchy Apple Watch Band | $6 | Amazon | Use code T9J4HKUJ and clip coupon

Advertisement

Think your Apple Watch looks too modern, a.k.a. super plain? Well someone agreed with you, and created these Apple Watch bands that look like scrunchies. It’s like it stepped out of the 90's, but you know, with today’s technology. Remember dial-up modems? Awful. Anyway, you can get a new band in one of five scrunchy styles for just $6 if you use the code T9J4HKUJ and clip the coupon. Not bad! I’d recommend the rainbow one, personally. Go all the way with your Apple Watch style!