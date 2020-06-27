It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Look Like You Stepped Out of the 90's With This $6 Apple Watch Scrunchy Wristband

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Cloth Elastic Scrunchy Apple Watch Band | $6 | Amazon | Use code T9J4HKUJ and clip coupon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Think your Apple Watch looks too modern, a.k.a. super plain? Well someone agreed with you, and created these Apple Watch bands that look like scrunchies. It’s like it stepped out of the 90's, but you know, with today’s technology. Remember dial-up modems? Awful. Anyway, you can get a new band in one of five scrunchy styles for just $6 if you use the code T9J4HKUJ and clip the coupon. Not bad! I’d recommend the rainbow one, personally. Go all the way with your Apple Watch style!

Advertisement

