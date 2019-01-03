Lululemon had its day, but athleisure aficionados know that now, its all about Outdoor Voices. And by some strange twist of fitness-related New Years resolution fate, a whole bunch of Outdoor Voices leggings, tennis skirts, sports bras, and jackets are about half off at Nordstrom Rack right now. This in-demand brand rarely goes on sale, so buy up your gear ASAP before it all sells out.
Look Hip and Get Fit in Trendy Outdoor Voices Activewear, Now on Sale at Nordstrom Rack
