The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Three By Three Seattle Jotblock Chunky Sketchpad | $18 | Amazon

This good-ass sketchpad has 380 sheets, and holes that go all the way through it to hold 12 included colored pencils. It’s on Hannah Hart’s desk, and she’s written two cookbooks and makes very popular videos. Was the sketchpad the secret to her successes? Only $18 (the best price ever) to find out.



Advertisement