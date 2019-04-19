Graphic: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Want to keep an eye on your house while you’re away on vacation, or just want to check in and say hi to your dog while you’re at work? This 1080p IP security camera from ANNKE can pan, tilt, and record straight to a microSD card if you don’t want to pay for the optional cloud storage plan. Either way though, you can always check in from your phone, and even use a two-way intercom.

The feature set is pretty standard (save for the panning and tilting), but the price is anything but: get it for $24 with promo code FAYW93RA.