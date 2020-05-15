London's Luxury Lotion Company Molton Brown Is 25% off at Lookfantastic

25% off Molton Brown MOLTON25 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

25% off Molton Brown | Lookfantastic | Use Code MOLTON25



Maybe I’m just nostalgic for travel but when I saw this sale I thought about every hotel I visited during my con travel. I’m sure you’ve come across Molton Brown in the hotels you’ve stayed in over the years too. I actually asked housekeeping for more hand lotion each day when I was in Baltimore. From now until May 18 get 25% off all Molton Brown products at Lookfantastic with code MOLTON25.

Advertisement

Their lotion is absolutely something I covet. But the soap is equally amazing. The black peppercorn body wash is one of Lookfantatitic’s top-selling items. Molton Brown has been creating quality products for 49 years so whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed.

Free shipping on all orders over $30.