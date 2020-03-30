Logitech's Wrist-Saving Vertical Mouse Has Never Been Cheaper

Refurbished Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse | $60 | Daily Steals
Looking for a way to seriously upgrade your WFH setup? Pick up the ergonomically-incredible Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse for $60 at Daily Steals.
Currently selling for $20 more on Amazon, this manufacture refurbished unit “places your hand in a natural handshake position.” This currently sits as one of my favorite work mice and a good way to mitigate any wrist pain and repeated stress injuries while you work those crazy hours.
To be fair, this MX Vertical Mouse is a little light on features when compared to the rest of Logitech’s MX line, but it’s still an incredibly capable mouse worthy of your attention.