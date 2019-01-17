Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers’ recently crowned favorite work mice were all either Logitech mice or vertical mice. But did you know that Logitech also makes a vertical mouse of its own? Even at today’s all-time low $84, it’s a lot more expensive than other RSI-mitigating mice, but in return, you get all the expected Logitech accouterments like a 4,000 DPI sensor, Logitech’s FLOW software to move things between computers, and the ability to pair with either Bluetooth or a USB dongle.

